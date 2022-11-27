Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Up to $26.17

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.17, but opened at $26.80. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 8,269 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.07) to GBX 1,116 ($13.20) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.