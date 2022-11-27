Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Up to $26.17

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.17, but opened at $26.80. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 8,269 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.07) to GBX 1,116 ($13.20) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smith & Nephew

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 711,672 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,995,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 615,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,059,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 136,587 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

