Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $7.76. Snap One shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 3 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPO. Raymond James cut their target price on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Snap One Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $593.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
