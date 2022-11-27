Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading Down 4.1%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.04 and last traded at $95.27. Approximately 35,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,876,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 6.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,081,000 after acquiring an additional 954,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,365,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after buying an additional 475,285 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

