SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 18,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,416,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $522.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SomaLogic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Articles

