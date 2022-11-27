SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 18,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,416,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
SLGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $522.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.75.
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
