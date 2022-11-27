Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 270,931 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.
Sportradar Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group Company Profile
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
