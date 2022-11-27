Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,003,407 shares.The stock last traded at $21.46 and had previously closed at $20.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.33%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,547,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after buying an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

