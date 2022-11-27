Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.91. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

