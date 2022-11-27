State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in State Street were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

STT stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

