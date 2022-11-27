StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Shares of STEP stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 30,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,383,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,932,219.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.