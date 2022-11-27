Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Trading 4.1% Higher

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $43.37. 3,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 180,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

