StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Comstock Price Performance
NYSE:LODE opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.68. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.12.
Comstock Company Profile
