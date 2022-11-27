StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Insignia Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insignia Systems (ISIG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.