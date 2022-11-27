StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISIG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

