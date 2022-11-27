StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vonage (NYSE:VG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Vonage Price Performance
Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99. Vonage has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $21.00.
About Vonage
