StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NBLX opened at $15.21 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.