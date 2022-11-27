StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Price Performance
NYSE:NBLX opened at $15.21 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.