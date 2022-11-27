StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Tuniu Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.50.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 87.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
