StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.50.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 87.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

About Tuniu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOUR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tuniu by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

