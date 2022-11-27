Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Down 4%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. 11,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 773,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $870.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $64,380.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $64,380.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,278 shares of company stock valued at $753,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.