Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 6,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,743,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Wolfe Research cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,770 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,390,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after acquiring an additional 973,966 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

