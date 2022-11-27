Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 130,569 shares.The stock last traded at $3.34 and had previously closed at $3.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Super Group Trading Down 10.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

Super Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

