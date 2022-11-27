Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 3.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.89 and last traded at $94.49. 11,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,003,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

