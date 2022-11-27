SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Critical Review

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and SuperCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $675.17 million 7.16 $439.95 million $6.18 11.07 SuperCom $12.27 million 5.74 -$10.14 million ($5.00) -0.39

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom. SuperCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and SuperCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88 SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $72.09, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. SuperCom has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 49.24%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than SuperCom.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 65.16% 25.35% 11.71% SuperCom -81.57% -94.30% -10.48%

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats SuperCom on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About SuperCom

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company's PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers, house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

