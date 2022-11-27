Swiss National Bank Acquires 20,000 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMEH shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

