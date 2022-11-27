Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,100 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 134.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $183.00 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $743.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

