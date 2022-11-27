Swiss National Bank Acquires 248,700 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nikola were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKLA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 58.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 42.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 375,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 342,248 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,309.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,309.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,951,120 shares of company stock valued at $6,660,451. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

