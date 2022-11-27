Swiss National Bank Acquires 800 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,962,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 75.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $376.03 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $390.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.27 and a 200 day moving average of $286.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $833,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

