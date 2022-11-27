Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FB Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

FB Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $43.30 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $133.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

