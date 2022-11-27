Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,012,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 418,035 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 692,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

EAF stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.21%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

