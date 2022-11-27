Swiss National Bank Buys 3,900 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AAR were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $598,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,572. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

