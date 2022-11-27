Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 9.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 392,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in iQIYI by 19.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.