Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

CNNE opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.79. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

