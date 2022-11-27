Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,132,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after purchasing an additional 606,355 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,976,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,408,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 530,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 69.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,134,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,297 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXE opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.91. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

