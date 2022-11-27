Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.23. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $436,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,494. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.