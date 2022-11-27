Swiss National Bank Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

