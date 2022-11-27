Swiss National Bank Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,000.

IOVA stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

