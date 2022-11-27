Swiss National Bank Has $3.09 Million Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at $1,781,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,088,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 64,540 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,221,000 after purchasing an additional 956,559 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 90,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,441,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,606,686.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 279,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,160. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

