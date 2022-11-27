Swiss National Bank Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,093.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,522. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

