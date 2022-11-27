Swiss National Bank Has $3.27 Million Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $28,980,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 36.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,296,000 after acquiring an additional 975,456 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,372,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,478 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 32.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,388,000 after acquiring an additional 392,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

