Swiss National Bank Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Inter Parfums by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

IPAR stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $77.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

