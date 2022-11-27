Swiss National Bank Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMRC opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

