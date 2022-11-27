Swiss National Bank Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameresco Stock Performance
NYSE AMRC opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $93.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ameresco Profile
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
