Swiss National Bank Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Parsons were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 171.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $420,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Parsons by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Parsons stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

