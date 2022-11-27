Swiss National Bank Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.