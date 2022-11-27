Swiss National Bank Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in nCino were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in nCino in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 32.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

nCino Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.44.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.