Swiss National Bank Has $3.59 Million Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEVI. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $42,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $42,693.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $519,518 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

