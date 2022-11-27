Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TELL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 43.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 20.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 101.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tellurian by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Trading Down 1.1 %

TELL stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tellurian

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.