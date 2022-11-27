Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

