Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Up 0.3 %

SJW Group stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,840 shares of company stock worth $245,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.