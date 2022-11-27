Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ODP were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ODP by 474.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 723,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 597,964 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of ODP during the first quarter valued at about $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ODP during the first quarter valued at about $7,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 67.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 144,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 260.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 71,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.77. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

