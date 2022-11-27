Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,200 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,668,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.63. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

