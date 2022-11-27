Swiss National Bank Purchases 54,400 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after acquiring an additional 53,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after acquiring an additional 734,024 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,271,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 125,243 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 431,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,125 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZNTL. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

ZNTL stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $85.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

