Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 192,800 Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 192,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at about $15,306,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after buying an additional 422,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 29.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Check Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

