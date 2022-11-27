Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 48,521 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Gray Television stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,738 shares in the company, valued at $507,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 3,200 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $36,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,776.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney purchased 10,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,200 shares of company stock worth $172,620. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

